Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 400 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Biltmore Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,691,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,023,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 163,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,265,000 after buying an additional 105,223 shares in the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PAYX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Paychex stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,868. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.96 and a 12-month high of $105.17. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

