Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $791,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCZ stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,222. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.20. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $77.32.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.