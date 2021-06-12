Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $238,000 Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Biltmore Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $722,901,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $594,904,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in Fiserv by 14,762.0% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,276,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254,718 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,134 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,663,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.20. 3,552,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,641,757. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

