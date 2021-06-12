USS Investment Management Ltd Raises Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,262,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 4.4% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $513,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

BABA stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.64. 12,276,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,774,227. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $204.39 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

