USS Investment Management Ltd Has $17.63 Million Holdings in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 214.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,000 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Ozon were worth $17,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OZON. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Ozon during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Ozon during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OZON traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.37. 429,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,029. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion and a PE ratio of -30.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ozon Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $38.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Renaissance Capital raised Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ozon in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

