USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 871,000 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 38.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,416,904 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 871,000 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $12,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBR. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2,744.8% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBR shares. Scotiabank downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.25 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Grupo Santander raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.76.

PBR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.46. 37,540,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,395,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.34. The company has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.74. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $11.89.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2859 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

