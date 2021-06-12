USS Investment Management Ltd Has $49.42 Million Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 635.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,529,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,049,100 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $49,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EDU. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EDU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.99.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,577,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,737,965. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.04. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.