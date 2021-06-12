USS Investment Management Ltd Increases Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 127.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CRWD traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,010,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,733. The stock has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of -321.21 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.05 and a 52 week high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.88.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $18,295,423.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 353,433 shares of company stock worth $71,446,901. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.