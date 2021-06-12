Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 205.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,419 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,521 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 53,099 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.01. The company had a trading volume of 12,127,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,019,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.66. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $93.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.68.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

