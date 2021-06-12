Palladiem LLC Has $5.34 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Palladiem LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Palladiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 30,931 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 84.3% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 348,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,701,000 after acquiring an additional 159,542 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 774.3% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 49,727 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 170,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 86,245 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 211.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 182,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,239,000 after buying an additional 123,661 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.74.

