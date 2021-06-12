Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSTR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Landstar System by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,195,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 138,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after acquiring an additional 87,654 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.20.

LSTR stock opened at $160.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.44. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.51 and a 52 week high of $182.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. Landstar System’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.88%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

