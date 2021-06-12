VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Stake Raised by Palladiem LLC

Palladiem LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,176 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 6.0% of Palladiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $6,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 111,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 16,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter.

ANGL stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $32.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%.

