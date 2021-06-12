Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Sells 35 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 747 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lennox International by 2,211.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 132,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after buying an additional 127,144 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Lennox International by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,957,000 after buying an additional 125,821 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Lennox International by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after buying an additional 44,407 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Lennox International by 67.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,226,000 after buying an additional 13,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 7,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.28, for a total transaction of $2,370,177.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,050,619.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total value of $2,395,763.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,762 shares in the company, valued at $26,168,952.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,439 shares of company stock worth $10,177,992 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LII opened at $338.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $339.25. Lennox International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.07 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.50.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

