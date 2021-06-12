BCE Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.875 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of TSE:BCE opened at C$61.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.11. The firm has a market cap of C$55.78 billion and a PE ratio of 22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55. BCE has a 12 month low of C$52.52 and a 12 month high of C$61.78.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.3805505 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$61.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Monday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$60.55.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.