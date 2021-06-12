BCE Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.875 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of TSE:BCE opened at C$61.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.11. The firm has a market cap of C$55.78 billion and a PE ratio of 22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55. BCE has a 12 month low of C$52.52 and a 12 month high of C$61.78.
BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.3805505 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About BCE
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.
