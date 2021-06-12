Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Makes New $260,000 Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 678 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,338,863,000 after buying an additional 2,109,182 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after buying an additional 2,105,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 109.3% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,959,000 after buying an additional 524,907 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 558,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $206,668,000 after buying an additional 347,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.89.

Shares of ILMN opened at $453.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $401.39. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 105.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,446,688.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,428 shares of company stock worth $8,611,538 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

