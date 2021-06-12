First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $139.71 million, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.70. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $4.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 134.15% and a return on equity of 6.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

