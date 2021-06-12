Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $526,000 Stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 32,513 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 80,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF alerts:

MORT opened at $20.30 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.