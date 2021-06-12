Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,097,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,833 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $54,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,221,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,839,000 after buying an additional 307,475 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,268,000. Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 272,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after buying an additional 56,125 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 70,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 36,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 150,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after buying an additional 31,398 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:SHM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,261. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.61. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $50.08.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

