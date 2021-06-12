Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.78. 331,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,901. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $138.12 and a 1 year high of $228.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.95.

