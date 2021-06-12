Biltmore Family Office LLC Purchases 19,323 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 917,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,323 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 4.6% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Biltmore Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Gold Trust worth $14,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.76. 10,286,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,452,673. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.39. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

