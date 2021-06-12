Biltmore Family Office LLC Increases Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 46.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 241,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 76,111 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for about 1.0% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHYS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PHYS stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,582,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,313. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $16.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.46.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

