Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 1,741 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Biltmore Family Office LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 133,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 23,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 55,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 23,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.32. 31,090,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,324,715. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.34 billion, a PE ratio of -83.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

