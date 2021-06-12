Heritage Trust Co Trims Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Heritage Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total value of $19,013,149.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,115,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,205 shares of company stock valued at $33,639,395 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $864.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $829.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $543.03 and a 52-week high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $807.21.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.