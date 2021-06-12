Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Position Raised by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summitry LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.9% in the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 31,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 72.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $207,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 33,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Berenberg Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

Eaton stock opened at $146.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.97. The company has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $82.44 and a 52 week high of $149.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.