Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Position Increased by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Prologis were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $57,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 225.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 130,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,020,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $1,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLD. BTIG Research raised their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Prologis stock opened at $124.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.78. The company has a market capitalization of $92.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.90, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.93 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

