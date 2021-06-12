Tower Bridge Advisors Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 33.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY stock opened at $224.09 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.96.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.62.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,093,771,897.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 350,260 shares of company stock valued at $78,131,944. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.