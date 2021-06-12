Vai Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.69 Million (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 12th. In the last week, Vai has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a total market capitalization of $90.61 million and $4.69 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai coin can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00002483 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00058023 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.79 or 0.00161769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.99 or 0.00195929 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $416.86 or 0.01166950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,572.28 or 0.99581123 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 102,178,947 coins. The official website for Vai is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

