22,045 Shares in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Acquired by Millrace Asset Group Inc.

Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,045 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Aspen Aerogels at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

ASPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

NYSE:ASPN opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $612.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.18. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.33.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

