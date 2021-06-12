Heartland Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 78.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,940 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 1.13% of Matrix Service worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Matrix Service by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Matrix Service by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 301,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 44,380 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Matrix Service in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Matrix Service by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 266,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 20,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $10.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $282.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.72. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.36.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.45). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $148.26 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

MTRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Matrix Service from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CFO Kevin S. Cavanah sold 16,850 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $208,434.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.