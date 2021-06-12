Heartland Advisors Inc. Grows Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Norges Bank bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $83,930,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 410.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,101,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,386,000 after purchasing an additional 885,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,908,000 after purchasing an additional 668,383 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,535,000 after purchasing an additional 606,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 68.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,040,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,367,000 after purchasing an additional 423,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $3,107,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,294.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,728 shares of company stock worth $10,154,676. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $68.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $43.88 and a 52 week high of $73.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

