Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires 37,236 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,236 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Flowserve worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,447,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,530 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Flowserve by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,192,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,395,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 306.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,035,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,176,000 after acquiring an additional 780,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 237.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 621,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,130,000 after acquiring an additional 437,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.26. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.45.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

FLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

