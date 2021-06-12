$9.40 Billion in Sales Expected for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) will report sales of $9.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.76 billion and the lowest is $9.16 billion. The Coca-Cola reported sales of $7.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full year sales of $37.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.72 billion to $37.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $39.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.56 billion to $40.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,825,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,218,148. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $56.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,893 shares of company stock valued at $13,956,239. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 45,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

