Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Short Interest Up 300.0% in May

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PFLC traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742. Pacific Financial has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $13.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62.

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter.

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

