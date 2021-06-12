Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Short Interest Update

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 286.4% from the May 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PSHZF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.16. 41,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,012. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.21. Pershing Square has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $39.15.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company structured as a closed end fund which makes concentrated investments principally in North American companies. Pershing Square Holdings Ltd is based in Amsterdam.

