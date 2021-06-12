Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Up 275.0% in May

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the May 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NANX stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,983. The firm has a market cap of $73.39 million, a P/E ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 1.33. Nanophase Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Get Nanophase Technologies alerts:

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 58.71%. The company had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter.

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in North America and internationally. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics under the SolÃ©sence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nanophase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanophase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.