Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Cbre Clarion Securities LLC

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $53.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.11. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $1.028 per share. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 107.03%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.59.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.