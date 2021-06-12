Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.4% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Intuit by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. UBS Group upped their target price on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $190,623.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,503.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 168,912 shares of company stock worth $72,890,386 over the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $472.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $422.49. The company has a market cap of $129.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $274.19 and a one year high of $474.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

