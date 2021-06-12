Argent Trust Co Sells 2,400 Shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Argent Trust Co cut its stake in shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co owned about 0.30% of CBTX worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CBTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,579,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CBTX by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after buying an additional 14,076 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CBTX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in CBTX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 218,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in CBTX by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the period. 37.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBTX stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $708.55 million, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.64. CBTX, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $36.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. CBTX had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 5.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBTX, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from CBTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.

