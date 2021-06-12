Argent Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. swisspartners Ltd. boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.0% in the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 5,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,349,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $277,563,000 after buying an additional 43,617 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 315,011 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,212,000 after buying an additional 10,217 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $123.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.91. The stock has a market cap of $166.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

