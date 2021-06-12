CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $126.80 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,160,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.10% of Starbucks worth $126,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 77,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Starbucks stock opened at $112.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.06 and a 52 week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

