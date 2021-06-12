American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.75.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $1,331,860.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,588 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,313.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,418. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $84.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.68. The firm has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.26. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

