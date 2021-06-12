Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,089 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $24,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $9,784,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,776,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.57.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $508.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $495.14. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $244.32 and a fifty-two week high of $518.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.