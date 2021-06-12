Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by South State CORP.

South State CORP. raised its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 291.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,328,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,564.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $123.15 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $125.38. The firm has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

