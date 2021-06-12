Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,661 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 254,094 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $31,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Xilinx by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XLNX opened at $128.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.08 and a 12-month high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

