Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,559.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,920 shares of company stock valued at $66,671,458. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

Cigna stock opened at $241.85 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.