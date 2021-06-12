Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Invests $4.48 Million in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 84,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $69.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.09. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $77.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

