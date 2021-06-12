Cypress Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $178.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -86.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $182.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.10.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWAV. Bank of America raised ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $161.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.67.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total value of $7,171,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,980,572.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 77,357 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total value of $13,202,519.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at $460,979.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,491 shares of company stock worth $26,613,364. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.