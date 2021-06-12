Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSXP. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2,262.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 16.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 119.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. 17.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSXP stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.21. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $42.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.25.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.24 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 34.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is presently 97.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

