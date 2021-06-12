Cypress Capital Management LLC Sells 450 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Cypress Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,554,000 after buying an additional 51,845 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 221,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,438,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $167,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NDAQ stock opened at $172.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.23 and a fifty-two week high of $173.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.25.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.34.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

