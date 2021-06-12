40,000 Shares in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Acquired by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 6.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 30.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWH opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.69. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.97.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 408.34% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Aspira Women’s Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Aspira Women's Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

